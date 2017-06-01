Peach Beach Splash “The Ikkitousen Girls Arrive!”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jun 1, 2017 21:34 JST
- Tags: DLC, Ikkitousen, MarvelousAQL, Mizugi, Oppai, PS4, Senran Kagura, Trailer
A myriad of charming girls from the Ikkitousen series have finally arrived to Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash in the form of DLC, allowing players to squirt them with fluids and bound to have fans wishing that girls from their favorite anime franchises would become DLC.
A launch trailer showing off the four playable girls:
Each of the Ikkitousen ladies also come with their own shinobi outfits; Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash can moisten potential buyers now on the PS4, the game will head westward sometime this summer.
But in Ikki Tousen everyone dies.
Rarely. They all just go bankrupt because they have to buy new clothes every day.
Finally Ryomou! That bitch should've been in Estival Versus.