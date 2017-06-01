A myriad of charming girls from the Ikkitousen series have finally arrived to Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash in the form of DLC, allowing players to squirt them with fluids and bound to have fans wishing that girls from their favorite anime franchises would become DLC.

A launch trailer showing off the four playable girls:

Each of the Ikkitousen ladies also come with their own shinobi outfits; Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash can moisten potential buyers now on the PS4, the game will head westward sometime this summer.