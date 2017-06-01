Nagoya Threatened: “Ban Women-Only Trains”

Nagoya City’s council has been threatened by an anonymous individual demanding they “end women-only trains”, a threat accompanied by packages containing a strange yellow liquid.

The packages came with a letter demanding that women-only trains be removed specifically on the Higashiyama Line of the municipal subway system during weekdays (with the sender seeming to have all but revealed their identity with such a specific request), though the containers filled with an unidentifiable yellow liquid (described to be foul-smelling) serve as the strangest part of the threat.

Other locations (such as Nagoya City Hall and every station along the Higashiyama Line) have confirmed to have received similar packages in the past, with the letter contained in these new packages stating that the Nagoya City council became the “next target” due to the previous locations ignoring the threats.

Police are said to be investigating, but have no clear leads as yet – and the nature of the crime seems unlikely to improve the image of those who would rather see actual criminals apprehended in place of gender segregated public transport.