Centaur no Nayami PV Rides On
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jun 1, 2017 21:32 JST
- Tags: Centaur no Nayami, CM, Comedy, Haoliners, Moe, Monster Girls, Trailer
Monster girls have apparently become all the rage as a PV for a new series rife with monstrous cuties has emerged, with “Centaur no Nayami” depicting the life of a teenage centaur girl and all her other-worldly companions, though many are naturally curious if the series will contain any nudity…
The cute PV:
A brief TV CM:
Centaur no Nayami will gallop its way onto Japanese air waves on July 9th.
Fuck yes! Didn't think they'd make this but I'm happy they will!