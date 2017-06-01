Centaur no Nayami PV Rides On

Monster girls have apparently become all the rage as a PV for a new series rife with monstrous cuties has emerged, with “Centaur no Nayami” depicting the life of a teenage centaur girl and all her other-worldly companions, though many are naturally curious if the series will contain any nudity…

The cute PV:

A brief TV CM:

Centaur no Nayami will gallop its way onto Japanese air waves on July 9th.