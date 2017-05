Titillating combat anime Strike the Blood has convinced Q-Six to produce a figurine of the alluring Yukina Himeragi, with the spear-wielding schoolgirl dressing herself in a rather tight sukumizu that shows off her toned body and bottom – buyers can observe these minute details come September.

Yukina Himeragi comes in both blue and white versions:

Yukina Himeragi’s blue and white figures are available for pre-order now.