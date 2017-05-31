Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni PC Release Delightfully Dated
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: May 31, 2017 19:31 JST
- Tags: MarvelousAQL, Oppai, PC Gaming, Steam, Trailer, Valkyrie Drive, Yuri
A charming release date trailer has been unveiled for the PC version of Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni, showcasing the game’s myriad marvelous maidens and looks bound to be a nice alternative for those who prefer their sexy yuri on their PC rather than their grimy old handheld.
The wonderfully bouncy trailer:
Valkyrie Drive: Bhikkhuni will officially launch on PC courtesy of Steam come June 20th.
