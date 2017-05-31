Keijo BD Sexy to the End
- Date: May 31, 2017 19:31 JST
The final BD for unique competitive girl-on-girl anime Keijo has made its way online, providing its usual assortment of breast and butt bumping in wondrous high quality and even offering a brief bonus animation as thanks for supporting the preposterous series.
The bonus animation:
Omake:
Otaku can complete their collection of the series with this final BD now.
blue ray w/o nipples are useless