Hentai Heroes “Build Your Own Personal Harem!”

Western otaku can finally realize their dream of possessing their own uncensored harem courtesy of Kinkoid’s free-to-play “Hentai Heroes” (also known as Harem Heroes due to a dalliance with Nutaku), a game set in a fantasy world that reveres sex and perversion whilst boasting a comedic theme sure to acquire at least a few micro-transactions from amused players.

The title follows the formula of numerous browser-based games in Japan: progression requires energy and spending real world money can replenish that energy instantly (though energy does replenish with time), and a myriad of women of various types can also be collected – many of which bear a striking resemblance to those from notable games and anime…

Players take on the role of a sex-driven protagonist who discovers a world where building the ultimate harem and sexual ability reigns supreme, promising players all sorts of sexy adventures as they attempt to stop evildoers seeking to abuse the world’s vulnerable maidens.

Competing in contests is also a feature in the highly sexy Hentai Heroes, events that task players with completing objectives and climbing a leaderboard to receive a prize depending on how high the player climbed, with contests usually concluding in a few days.

Screenshots of the title in action:

Those seeking to build up a harem of their own to pit against their friends can do so for free with Hentai Heroes now.