RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otaku Dan


Hentai Heroes “Build Your Own Personal Harem!”



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    4 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:52 31/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The art is okay. Total amateur hour. Not bad, but not great.

    But you can build your own harem, and that's the most important thing. will check out. Kudos to the creator(s).

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:52 31/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    My guess, admin got some $$$$$ to advertise the game.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:31 31/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pretty sure like 50% of posts are sponsored.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Riiku
    Comment by Riiku
    02:02 31/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You are mine, bitch!

    Reply to Riiku


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 10 Worst Things to Find in a Guy’s Room
    Akikan Abandons Anime Completely
    Queen’s Blade Second Season Announced
    Kuroneko Frilly Bikini Figure
    Bosom Burst Gallery
    Richel Cosplay by Miyuko: “Miyuko’s Navel!”
    Hestia Cosplay Goddess of Danmachi
    Comiket 86 Cosplay Covered From Every Angle


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments