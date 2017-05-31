RSSChannel

Fire Emblem Heroes Blessed with Brides

Nintendo has tried to capitalize on the success of previous events in Fire Emblem Heroes with this new special wedding-themed event, dressing up four of the smartphone game’s warrior women in bride outfits along with granting them an assortment of new abilities, sure to aid otaku in fulfilling their fantasy of marrying their favorite Fire Emblem girl.

A trailer, which reveals Caeda, Charlotte, Cordelia, and Lyndis in their wedding dress forms and the new “paralogue” chapter:

The bridal blessings update is available for Fire Emblem Heroes (which can be played via iOS and android) now.



    Avatar of darkjoe400
    Comment by darkjoe400
    19:21 31/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Damn their pretty good. Should really start back playing game again but don't really have that much memory left on smart phone lol

