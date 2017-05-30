Summon Night 6 English Dub Furiously Bashed

Outrage has arisen due to a recent trailer released for the English version of “Summon Night 6: Lost Borders“, with a significant amount of hatred being generated for the unsatisfactory English dub – a relatively common occurrence for Japanese games that are brought westward, neither voice acting nor marketing apparently commanding much of the budget most times.

The English-dubbed trailer, which has gotten a surplus of scathing criticisms as indicated by the phenomenal amount of dislikes:

RPG enthusiasts unbothered by “petty details” such as the effectiveness of English dubbing can look forward to Summon Night 6 when it launches for the PS4 and Vita on June 27th.