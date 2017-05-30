Shenmue III Development Report “A New Character!”

A new monthly development report has surfaced for the upcoming Shenmue III, with the brief update revealing a model for a new character bound to be subjected to the vitriolic criticisms of the endlessly angry denizens of the internet.

The new development report:

The Shenmue III team also unveiled that the game will not be at this year’s E3:

“We have also been receiving questions from our backers regarding our plans to participate in upcoming game shows. While our schedule has yet to be finalized, we will be devoting June to game development and as a result, will unfortunately not be participating in any game shows. On the other hand, we look forward to bringing you our monthly updates and hope you do too!”

A disappointing development if ever there were one; Shenmue III is slated to launch for PS4 and PC sometime in December of this year.