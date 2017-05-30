Illya & Kuro Bikini Figures Double Trouble
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: May 30, 2017 16:29 JST
- Tags: Fate/stay night, Hobby Japan, Mahou Shoujo, Mizugi, Oppai, Oshiri, Pettanko, PVC
Magical girl spin-off series Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya may yet garner more loving attention from otaku due to the emergence of this stunning 2-in-1 figure of Illya and Kuro, which features the petite girls in tiny bikinis that are partially falling off – the mesmerizing girls can come into possession of buyers this October.
>bikinis
https://chan.sankakucomplex.com/?tags=parent%3A3785007
You're welcome
Lovely, but I'd like them more if they were barefoot.