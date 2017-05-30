RSSChannel

Frame Arms Girl More Human Than Ever

Human girl Ao has become ill with the latest airing of Frame Arms Girl, prompting her tiny warriors to aid in nursing her back to health and additionally leading to a strange event where the figure girls end up turning human.

    Avatar of Izuki kun
    Comment by Izuki kun
    17:34 30/05/2017

    Finally they show us the FA girls in their human form, for me they already cute in original form but when they all appear in human form, who can't reject when new waifus appeared in front of you.....

    Reply to Izuki kun


