RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Otakultura


Exposed-Tifa-by-Kageneko

The Final Fantasy VII remake team has announced that they are no longer outsourcing their work and have instead switched to complete in-house development, bound to have those wanting to lend a hand in producing the remake for the “best game ever” highly disappointed.

Square Enix had recently released recruitment messages from the core staff responsible for working on the Final Fantasy VII remake, however, a live-stream for smartphone game Mobius Final Fantasy unveiled that the development team has gone in-house instead – almost as if in response to all the complaints.

Naoki Hamaguchi has confirmed that he is still the project lead, additionally stating that Square Enix now want to control every aspect of the game’s creation to ensure the utmost quality, which will surely have relieved fans considering all their recent expertise with both in-house and outsourced smartphone titles.

The Mobius Final Fantasy live-stream:

The Final Fantasy VII remake is slated to launch on the PS4 sometime further along this timeline.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    3 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:06 30/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Taking back management decicions in less than a week... Do these guys even know what they are doing?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of WEL
    Comment by WEL
    22:26 30/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I just hope I'll still be alive by the time this remake comes out because at the current pace that Square's working its release won't be before 2030.

    Reply to WEL
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:01 30/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    It won't even be a whole game if it ever comes out.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    My Little Sister Can’t Be This Tight
    My Little Pony Ero-Animation Colossally Perverse
    Make Your Own Figures From 3DCG Models
    Hentai Kamen Figma Streaks Loose
    Tokyo Game Show 2011 Booth Babes Cuter Than Ever
    Taiga Aisaka Toradora Cosplay Excels
    E3 Booth Babes Sexier Than Ever “Who Needs The Games!”
    Cuvie


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments