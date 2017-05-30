Berserk 2017 “At Long Last!”

The overpowered Guts has become even more powerful in his quest for vengeance with the latest broadcast of Berserk 2017, finally granting him an item that fans have been desperately waiting to see in anime-form for quite some time – though some may agree that the show’s dreadful animation might have ruined the moment, with CG that would barely pass muster as actual gameplay from an early 2000s title…

