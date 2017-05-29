Top 10 Roles of Megumi Hayashibara

Seiyuu legend Megumi Hayashibara’s memorable role as one particular emotionless mecha pilot has easily acquired the top spot of this new list, which has compiled her “best” anime roles – no doubt boiling down to a popularity contest, as with most rankings…

The ranking:



1. Rei Ayanami (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

2. Haibara Ai (Detective Conan)

3. Ranma Saotome (Female) (Ranma 1/2)

4. Lina Inverse (Slayers)

5. Musashi (Pokemon)

6. Bakabon (Tensai Bakabon)

7. Anna Kyoyama (Shaman King)

8. Kitty (Hello Kitty)

9. Minky Momo (Mahou no Princess Minky Momo)

10. Nero (A Dog of Flanders)