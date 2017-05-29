RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Mad Empire


Top 10 Fate/Grand Order Characters Amongst Women

Top10-FateGrandOrder-Characters-Among-Women-2017-3

The Fate/Grand Order characters most popular amongst its female demographic have served as the topic of a new ranking, though since the results actually consisted of about 80% male voters the ranking may instead better be construed as what characters male voters believe are most popular among women…

The ranking:

1. Gilgamesh (Archer)

Top10-FateGrandOrder-Characters-Among-Women-2017-1

2. Merlin (Caster)

Top10-FateGrandOrder-Characters-Among-Women-2017-2

3. Mash Kyrielight (Shielder)

Top10-FateGrandOrder-Characters-Among-Women-2017-3

4. Gilgamesh (Caster)

Top10-FateGrandOrder-Characters-Among-Women-2017-4

5. Emiya (Archer)

Top10-FateGrandOrder-Characters-Among-Women-2017-5

6. Edmond Dantes (Avenger)

Top10-FateGrandOrder-Characters-Among-Women-2017-6

7. Cú Chulainn (Lancer)

Top10-FateGrandOrder-Characters-Among-Women-2017-7

8. Ozymandias (Rider)

Top10-FateGrandOrder-Characters-Among-Women-2017-8

9. Robin Hood (Archer)

Top10-FateGrandOrder-Characters-Among-Women-2017-9

10. Cú Chulainn (Berserker)

Top10-FateGrandOrder-Characters-Among-Women-2017-10



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:22 29/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    can we get a poll from male respondents now?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:20 29/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Something tells me Fate/GO is played by fujoshis?

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Sex Trained Crossdressing Shonen Diary
    Children’s Child Porn Ring Smashed
    Shining Force Feather Alfin Figure
    My First Nude Filter – Kanokon’s Chizuru
    Nipponbashi Street Festa 2016
    Hoshizora Rin Cosplay Demonically Delectable
    Wonder Festival 2016 Cosplay Braves the Cold
    Nagi Waki Ero Action


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments