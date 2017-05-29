Top 10 Fate/Grand Order Characters Amongst Women
The Fate/Grand Order characters most popular amongst its female demographic have served as the topic of a new ranking, though since the results actually consisted of about 80% male voters the ranking may instead better be construed as what characters male voters believe are most popular among women…
1. Gilgamesh (Archer)
2. Merlin (Caster)
3. Mash Kyrielight (Shielder)
4. Gilgamesh (Caster)
5. Emiya (Archer)
6. Edmond Dantes (Avenger)
7. Cú Chulainn (Lancer)
8. Ozymandias (Rider)
9. Robin Hood (Archer)
10. Cú Chulainn (Berserker)
can we get a poll from male respondents now?
Something tells me Fate/GO is played by fujoshis?