To Heart’s 20th Anniversary Heartily Revered

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-23

Beloved visual novel franchise To Heart has had its 20th anniversary celebrated by its legion of dedicated fans, who have unsurprisingly unveiled a wealth of illustrations (many of them from top artists) featuring the franchise’s memorable girls and hopefully garnering enough attention to bring about a new game.

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-1

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-2

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-3

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-4

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-5

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-6

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-7

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-8

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-9

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-10

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-11

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-12

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-13

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-14

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-15

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-16

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-17

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-18

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-19

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-20

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-21

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-22

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-22

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-23

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-24

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-25

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-26

ToHeart-20thAnniversary-Illustrations-27



    Comment by Anonymous
    18:05 29/05/2017

    I feel old.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:45 29/05/2017

    What.

