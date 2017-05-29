Ammolite’s Sweet Young Bride has at last made its way to the west, giving lonely males a chance to experience what it would be like to be married to a pretty – and totally flat – girl (albeit without all the negative aspects that commonly lead to an early divorce).

The eroge follows the life of Kouta and his newfound marriage with Hazuki courtesy of a government-sponsored marriage program, inevitably providing scenes depicting all sorts of sexy shenanigans considering the title is an eroge.

Pettanko enthusiasts can marvel at the delectably flat Hazuki by way of Sweet Young Bride now.