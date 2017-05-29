Masterful Musashi Bikini Cosplay The Epitome of Sex Appeal
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: May 29, 2017 16:38 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Kantai Collection, Megane, Mizugi, Oppai, Oshiri
Kantai Collection’s devilishly sexy Musashi has seemingly worked on her tan as this cosplaying maiden has opted to slip into a stunning bathing suit, additionally venturing to a suitably moist location that will surely compliment her scantily clad sexiness.
The supremely seductive cosplay:
what is the name of the cosplayer? does anyone know?
and is there a high-res version of that gallery?
thanks hope someone knows.
The link to her profile is in the post itself