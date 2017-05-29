RSSChannel

Kantai Collection’s devilishly sexy Musashi has seemingly worked on her tan as this cosplaying maiden has opted to slip into a stunning bathing suit, additionally venturing to a suitably moist location that will surely compliment her scantily clad sexiness.

The supremely seductive cosplay:

Musashi-Beach-Bikini-Cosplay-1

Musashi-Beach-Bikini-Cosplay-2

Musashi-Beach-Bikini-Cosplay-3

Musashi-Beach-Bikini-Cosplay-4

Musashi-Beach-Bikini-Cosplay-5

Musashi-Beach-Bikini-Cosplay-6

Musashi-Beach-Bikini-Cosplay-7

Musashi-Beach-Bikini-Cosplay-8

Musashi-Beach-Bikini-Cosplay-9



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:34 29/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    what is the name of the cosplayer? does anyone know?
    and is there a high-res version of that gallery?
    thanks hope someone knows.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:46 29/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    The link to her profile is in the post itself

    Reply to Anonymous


