RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Jappydolls


LittleWitchAcademia-Game-Announcement-CM-1

LittleWitchAcademia-Game-Announcement-CM-2

LittleWitchAcademia-Game-Announcement-CM-3

Currently airing witch girl anime Little Witch Academia has apparently mustered enough popularity to warrant its own 3D CG game, with the long-winded “Little Witch Academia: The Witch of Time and the Seven Wonders” seemingly promising plenty of magically devastating battles to sate any otaku’s disturbing lust for little girl wizardry.

The announcement CM:

Little Witch Academia: The Witch of Time and the Seven Wonders will boast an original story and launch for the PS4 sometime in 2017.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:07 29/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Would be nice if they showed more actual gameplay.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Oppai no Kakikata: “Now Learn to Draw Breasts!”
    Non Non Biyori Repeat Not Repetitive At All, Oh No!
    Live Action Shingeki no Kyojin Movie Previewed
    Tony Gymnast Nude Filter
    Dynasty Ahri Cosplay Fantastically Floral
    Stunning Yurippe Cosplay
    Hatsune Miku Wallpaper Gallery
    No Pantsu Witches


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments