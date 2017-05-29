Little Witch Academia Game Magically Appears
- Date: May 29, 2017 16:45 JST
Currently airing witch girl anime Little Witch Academia has apparently mustered enough popularity to warrant its own 3D CG game, with the long-winded “Little Witch Academia: The Witch of Time and the Seven Wonders” seemingly promising plenty of magically devastating battles to sate any otaku’s disturbing lust for little girl wizardry.
The announcement CM:
Little Witch Academia: The Witch of Time and the Seven Wonders will boast an original story and launch for the PS4 sometime in 2017.
Would be nice if they showed more actual gameplay.