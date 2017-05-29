RSSChannel

A digest video for a special event that was held in honor of the “High Speed! -Free! Starting Days-” anime movie has surfaced to the delight of fans unable to attend themselves, featuring an array of humorous events involving the anime’s seiyuu and possibly becoming further fuel for the rotten fujoshi community.

The short digest:

Fujoshi itching to get their hands on the BD can acquire one on August 18th.



    3 Comments
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    04:49 30/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Do my eyes deceive me or most of the people in the public are girls?

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:20 30/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yes, you eyes decives you, since ALL people in the public are girls.

    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    06:16 30/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    What, how can you be so sure?

