High Speed! -Free! Starting Days- Event as Rotten as Ever
A digest video for a special event that was held in honor of the “High Speed! -Free! Starting Days-” anime movie has surfaced to the delight of fans unable to attend themselves, featuring an array of humorous events involving the anime’s seiyuu and possibly becoming further fuel for the rotten fujoshi community.
The short digest:
Fujoshi itching to get their hands on the BD can acquire one on August 18th.
Do my eyes deceive me or most of the people in the public are girls?
Yes, you eyes decives you, since ALL people in the public are girls.
What, how can you be so sure?