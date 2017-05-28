Following suit with the previously released 7-meter Miia dakimakura, the immensely colossal ogre girl Tionishia (from Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou) has inspired a dakimakura of equally epic proportions, ensuring otaku enough love and affection to hopefully help them cope with the difficulties of the real world.

The humongous dakimakura:

The dakimakura will be quite the colossal investment as well since it costs ¥42,984 ($385); Tionishia will be sent out in July.