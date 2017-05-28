The long awaited 3rd volume for the indescribably sexy Nekopara has at last brought its furry goodness to all platforms willing to vendor naughty eroge, this time giving players sex scenes for 2 new cat cuties: Maple and Cinnamon, as well as girls from previous “releases”.

Players who have gone through the other titles in the series will likely be familiar with the formula, as the visual novel goes in-depth with the cool Maple and the perverted Cinnamon whilst providing all sorts of cute visuals – though some may be more interested in the particularly steamy H-content.

The 3rd volume of Nekopara is available for western barbarians to appreciate now; those who have purchased the visual novel on Steam can also procure the R18 patch to add the delightful sex scenes back into the game (since Steam only sells the “all ages” version).