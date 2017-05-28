RSSChannel

KonoSuba Game Exploding with Service

KonoSuba-Game-Trailer-Gameplay-1

KonoSuba-Game-Trailer-Gameplay-2

KonoSuba-Game-Trailer-Gameplay-3

KonSuba‘s soon-to-arrive visual novel, the long-winded “KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game“, has unveiled the gratuitous amount of service that fans will have the pleasure of witnessing, an unsurprising event considering the nature of the series.

The energetic trailer, which also divulges the story’s basic premise:

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! will make its way to PS4 and Vita on September 7th.



    Comment by Anonymous
    06:07 28/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Boring even that 2D pixel game feels better >u>

