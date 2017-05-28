Final Fantasy XII Remaster Trailer “Unbearably Corny”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: May 28, 2017 01:18 JST
- Tags: Fantasy, Final Fantasy XII, PS4, Remastered, RPG, Square Enix, Trailer
The soon-to-arrive Final Fantasy XII remaster, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, has informed the masses about the RPG’s Gambit System by way of a new video, certainly striking a sour note amongst a few as the video utilizes some rather forced and highly hammy dialogue – may not surprise many watchers however, considering the similarities to English-dubbed anime…
The off-putting PV:
Those wishing to play through Final Fantasy XII again can look forward to the release of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age on July 13th for the PS4, with a western release slated for 2 days earlier on July 11th.
Baltier is plus point of this game. Can't be more true. The leading man, real main character.