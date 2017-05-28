The soon-to-arrive Final Fantasy XII remaster, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, has informed the masses about the RPG’s Gambit System by way of a new video, certainly striking a sour note amongst a few as the video utilizes some rather forced and highly hammy dialogue – may not surprise many watchers however, considering the similarities to English-dubbed anime…

The off-putting PV:

Those wishing to play through Final Fantasy XII again can look forward to the release of Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age on July 13th for the PS4, with a western release slated for 2 days earlier on July 11th.