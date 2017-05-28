Final Fantasy VII Remake “Will be Released in About 3 Years”
- Date: May 28, 2017 01:18 JST
Agonizing news has arrived for the eagerly awaited Final Fantasy VII remake, revealing that the game is slated to be released sometime within the next 3 years – an announcement that also applies to Kingdom Hearts III, though likely few will care.
This “terrible” news came directly from Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda via Square Enix’s 2017 fiscal year briefing, where a slide presented the company’s line-up of releases for both 2017 and 2018 and onward:
A note provided by Yosuke Matsuda clarified that the games in the FY2018/3 column may take “3 year or so”, crushing the hopes and dreams of those with very little patience.
Some may look at this development as good news however, as it allows the company to pump more effort into the game and hopefully turn out a much better product, despite any potential problems along the way…
I'm more surprised at KH3 being that late. It seemed like they were making good progress and that Aqua game seemed to show off whats coming.
FF7remake is a game that they never wanted to do, always stated that they dont have the assets or team to complete but was ultimately forced to announced due to the fanbase forcing. Square by constant demands.
"...though likely few will care", it's official, OP doesn't know what he's talking about.