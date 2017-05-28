Dragon Ball Super “The First Female Saiyan!”
- Date: May 28, 2017 16:11 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Dragon Ball Super, Drama, Image Gallery, Toei
More compelling events have transpired in franchise revival Dragon Ball Super, with the show finally introducing its first ever female saiyan and bound to have artists immediately sketching up some immensely naughty images in celebration.
Omake:
First female Saiyan in the series*.
Goku's mom has been depicted in the Manga, and possibly in a movie (I can't remember)
Probably meant first female super saiyan. Was it Goku's mom that was in that flashback Saiyan team with (Bardock?)
Plus there have been a few female part-saiyans, Pan and Bulla, but I guess they're not canon anymore.
Pan and Bulla are canon.. But they're babies in super so there's not much they can do.