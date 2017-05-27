Top 10 Coolest & Most Powerful Old Timers
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 27, 2017 02:14 JST
- Tags: Dragon Ball, Gintama, Laputa, Old People, One Piece, Rankings, Yu Yu Hakusho
The skilled sensei of one “spirit world” anime has been labeled the strongest and coolest old person in anime according to this new ranking, with old timers from various franchises (both new and old) getting a chance to shine in the spotlight.
1. Genkai (Yu Yu Hakusho)
2. Dola (Laputa: Castle in the Sky)
4. White Beard (One Piece)
5. Silvers Rayleigh (One Piece)
6. Muten Roushi (Dragon Ball)
7. Joseph Joestar (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders)
8. Okita Juzo (Space Battleship Yamato)
9. Yupa Miralda (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind)
10. King Bradley (Full Metal Alchemist)
Vice Commander Azan, Walter Dornez, Emperor Gaiseric, cmon guys.
Genryuu bleach? 1st division coomander!?!
nobody cares about Bleach anymore :P
Would have thought for sure that old geezer from Hunter x Hunter, Netero, would be on this list.
The list isn't 'bad' per-say, all the people here I'd at least have in the top 20. But there are a few not in the top 10 I'd definitely have there like Netero for instance.