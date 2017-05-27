Top 10 Coolest & Most Powerful Old Timers

The skilled sensei of one “spirit world” anime has been labeled the strongest and coolest old person in anime according to this new ranking, with old timers from various franchises (both new and old) getting a chance to shine in the spotlight.

The ranking:



1. Genkai (Yu Yu Hakusho)

2. Dola (Laputa: Castle in the Sky)

3. Otose (Gintama)

4. White Beard (One Piece)

5. Silvers Rayleigh (One Piece)

6. Muten Roushi (Dragon Ball)

7. Joseph Joestar (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders)

8. Okita Juzo (Space Battleship Yamato)

9. Yupa Miralda (Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind)

10. King Bradley (Full Metal Alchemist)