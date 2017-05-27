Yet another eroge has emerged for fantasy comedy Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo!, this time with MenacoWare doling out heaps of punishment for the useless Aqua by way of “Violation for this Wonderful No-Good Goddess!“, which sees to the whiny goddess being relentlessly violated and no doubt pleasing fans in the process (in more ways than one).

The rather basic visual novel follows the despicable (but still highly sexy) goddess getting lost and subsequently being left at the mercy of horny tentacles and monsters, who naturally give the vulnerable woman no succor considering this is an eroge.

The fully-animated Violation for this Wonderful No-Good Goddess! can grant players relief now.