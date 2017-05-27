Dive PV “A Rotten Free! Clone”

Some Free!-worshiping fujoshi may be upset at the emergence of this PV for upcoming swimmer boy anime Dive as it also features a cast of (mostly) males in a near lift of the classic’s format, though many will no doubt welcome a new delivery of implied boy-on-boy romances.

The PV and its abundance of overly-toned DKs:

Anime fans looking for something to replace their beloved Free! can plunge into watching Dive when it premiers July 6th.