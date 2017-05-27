Dive PV “A Rotten Free! Clone”
Some Free!-worshiping fujoshi may be upset at the emergence of this PV for upcoming swimmer boy anime Dive as it also features a cast of (mostly) males in a near lift of the classic’s format, though many will no doubt welcome a new delivery of implied boy-on-boy romances.
The PV and its abundance of overly-toned DKs:
Anime fans looking for something to replace their beloved Free! can plunge into watching Dive when it premiers July 6th.
The show will probably be as popular on here as Free! was. People love hot guys on here.
Rotten indeed
I don't like wet males.
I want wet females.