Snow Miku 2018 Finalists Unveiled

The selection process for Snow Miku‘s 2018 design has narrowed down six finalists, with the event’s coordinators requesting the aid of bystanders to vote for the design they like best and determine the winner (much like all years prior).

The six finalists revealed during a NicoNico broadcast, with the designs being based on the theme of “Hokkaido animals during the winter”:

Voters have until May 29th to make their choice, with the results to be announced at Magical Mirai 2017, which takes place on September 1st and concludes on September 3rd.