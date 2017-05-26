RSSChannel

Renai Boukun “Suddenly An Action Show”

The overly preposterous Renai Boukun has once again tried to deliver a more serious episode to viewers as the anime’s characters attempt to save the yandere Akane, causing an abundance of action scenes to emerge whilst retaining the show’s staple humor and charm.

Omake:

    4 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:22 26/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Looks like sankacom deteriorating with most of the articles only have single digit comments lately

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:36 26/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd say it's an improvement, never had anything good to say anyways.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:37 26/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    This show looks like it has fantastic animation, it also looks boring af.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:47 26/05/2017 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    This series is so freaking bland. I've been giving it a try, but it doesn't seem to know what it is or wants to be. It fails horribly as a comedy, and the deformed onion heads and faces they use are neither expressive nor funny. It's a harem series without the harem, unless you count 1 yander sociopath who wants to be there as a harem. Everyone else is basically neutral, including the bland dull male protagonist. There's no plot. The tone is everywhere. It's just, awful.

