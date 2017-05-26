Koreans: Persona 5 OP “Has Offensive Shoes”
- Date: May 26, 2017 22:26 JST
The previously unleashed Persona 5 has just now begun angering some Koreans over a rather minute detail present in the game’s stylized opening sequence, with the shoes of one character boasting what seems to be the flag of Japan on their sides – which some Koreans apparently regard as grievously offensive nationalist imagery from the hated foe.
The display of Japanese iconography in the land of Korea is often omitted due to the political conflict between the two nations, thus Persona 5’s OP on the official PlayStation Korea YouTube channel naturally enraged a handful of Koreans after a Japanese flag was discovered for a split second near the end.
The original Japanese OP with the inexcusable “Japanese flag”:
The official PlayStation Korea YouTube channel initially had the same video as the one above uploaded, but has since taken it down and put up a version with the Japanese flag omitted:
Despite all the ridiculous controversy, it has yet to even be confirmed if the character’s shoes actually have the Japanese flag on the sides or if they are just random red dots…
How dare you put your flag in a game your country make but liked by ours!!!!
N. Korea drops a nuclear bomb on S. Korea, and the US drops a nuclear bomb on N. Korea, and Koreans may finally have some matters to attend to other than complaining.
South Koreans always walk around with a chip on their shoulder. Always looking for some perceived slight or insult.
They better worry more about their lunatic NK cousin Kim and his nukes than the Japanese of 70 years ago.
Korea is the UK and America of east?
Proving once again why they're the worst Korea.
And...??? This is the same as treating what the tumblrinas vomit into their blogs as hard-hitting investigative journalism.
Its a game made in Japan...the characters in the game are from Japan...I dunno what they expected cmon man
It's a Japanese game, what do they expect?
moaning over a shoe design.. crying out loud korea -.-
So, playing japanese games is totally fine, but having a possibly japanese but unrecognizable symbol in a video sequence featuring exclusively black/white/red colors (except for a few character hair and irises) is not ?
The thing doesn't even looks like a disc.
Oh grow up, Koreans.
Seriously... Its a Japanese game of course a Japanese flag would be in it!
That's not just the Japanese flag, it's their Nazi equivalent flag.