Dragon Quest Rivals “A Dragon Quest TCG?”

The Dragon Quest series has seemingly gone into a completely new genre with the newly announced “Dragon Quest Rivals”, a strategic card game for smartphones that elitist TCG players will likely regard as yet another rip-off of the “superior” Hearthstone.

A trailer for Dragon Quest Rivals, with several characters and monsters from the franchise naturally making an appearance in the form of cards:

A closed beta test will begin starting June 9th and end on June 19th, with those interested having until June 4th to register; only 10,000 registrants will be accepted – Dragon Quest Rivals will launch for iOS and Android sometime this year.