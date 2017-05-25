Kitan Club (responsible for the rather odd “water bottle pantsu“) have provided otaku with another accessory to spruce up their drab and boring water bottles, this time introducing some stylish seifuku to perhaps aid buyers in simulating what it would be like to drink a schoolgirl’s holy fluids.

The seifuku, which is based off the design from the “Count 5 to Dream of You” movie:

The accessory is even lined with aluminum foil on the inside to prevent condensation from ruining it, also boasting a latch that can be used to carry the bottle around – the must-have otaku good can be purchased now for ¥4,212 (about $38).