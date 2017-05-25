RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Otakultura


Water-Bottle-Seifuku-1

Kitan Club (responsible for the rather odd “water bottle pantsu“) have provided otaku with another accessory to spruce up their drab and boring water bottles, this time introducing some stylish seifuku to perhaps aid buyers in simulating what it would be like to drink a schoolgirl’s holy fluids.

The seifuku, which is based off the design from the “Count 5 to Dream of You” movie:

Water-Bottle-Seifuku-1

Water-Bottle-Seifuku-2

Water-Bottle-Seifuku-3

Water-Bottle-Seifuku-4

Water-Bottle-Seifuku-5

The accessory is even lined with aluminum foil on the inside to prevent condensation from ruining it, also boasting a latch that can be used to carry the bottle around – the must-have otaku good can be purchased now for ¥4,212 (about $38).



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:37 25/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm all outta words...

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Phantasy Star Online 2 Completely Drenched
    Nice Oppai Day Overwhelms Twitter
    Uesugi Kenshin of Fundoshi Lance
    Mikoto & Misaka C76 Ero-Dakimakura Revealed
    Love Saotome Nisekoi Ero-Cosplay
    Yuudachi Cosplay Armed to The Teeth
    Momiji Inubashiri Ero-Cosplay by Madoka
    Idol Storm Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments