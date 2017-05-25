MangaGamer Indies Sale Glorious Indeed
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: May 25, 2017 16:02 JST
- Tags: Eroge, Events, Image Gallery, MangaGamer, Sales, Visual Novels
Esteemed visual novel publisher MangaGamer is running a rather aggressive promotion in the form of its “Indies Sale” offering a wide variety of indie titles for as much as 50% off, bound to aid those looking to boosting their collection of English titles.
Some of the delightfully sexy games that are on sale:
Those interested in making a purchase have until May 31st.
looking at the title, it sounds desperate to me.