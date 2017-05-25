Kawakaze Ero-MMD Highly Perverse
- Categories: H, News
- Date: May 25, 2017 22:56 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Image Gallery, Kantai Collection, MikuMikuDance, Oppai
Kantai Collection’s pretty kanmusu have once again earned attention courtesy of the ero-MMD community, with the pink-haired Kawakaze being on the receiving end of a phantom phallus and certain to be praised by those who can’t stand staring at another male’s genitals entering their beloved 2D girls.
Kawakaze’s scandalous ero-MMD:
the animation is ok, but the rest is terrible. it's censored ad the "shlicking" noise sounds more like to pieces of plastic being rubbed together.
ad = and
to = TWO
Fucking my spelling.