Gabriel Dropout BD Full of Miracles
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: May 25, 2017 15:29 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Dogakobo, DVD Extras, Gabriel Dropout, Image Gallery, Moe, Schoolgirls
The third BD of the heavenly Gabriel Dropout has descended, allowing Type B watchers to own the moe series to constantly re-watch again and again whilst also providing them with a bonus episode as thanks for supporting the series.
The bonus episode:
Omake:
Gabriel Dropout’s 3rd and final BD can be purchased now.
Oh God, er, I mean, Oh Satan, more Vinge in demon mode, please!