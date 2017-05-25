Bunny Girl Reimu Cosplay by Lacey Phenomenally Sexy
May 25, 2017
Attractive cosplayer Lacey has depicted Touhou’s marvelous miko Hakurei Reimu in a stunning bunny girl outfit, showing off a sexier side to the 2D maiden that Touhou fans will surely wish were more frequent in the series…
Huh, this cosplayer seems to be all but crying in most of the pics. Just look at the first picture. It's like she just learned her mother died, but still someone forced her to don the cosplay outfit.
Yeah, thats my impression too..