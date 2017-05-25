RSSChannel

Attractive cosplayer Lacey has depicted Touhou’s marvelous miko Hakurei Reimu in a stunning bunny girl outfit, showing off a sexier side to the 2D maiden that Touhou fans will surely wish were more frequent in the series…

The bunny Reimu cosplay:

BunnyGirl-Reimu-Cosplay-by-Lacey-2

BunnyGirl-Reimu-Cosplay-by-Lacey-3

BunnyGirl-Reimu-Cosplay-by-Lacey-4

BunnyGirl-Reimu-Cosplay-by-Lacey-5

BunnyGirl-Reimu-Cosplay-by-Lacey-6

BunnyGirl-Reimu-Cosplay-by-Lacey-7

BunnyGirl-Reimu-Cosplay-by-Lacey-8

BunnyGirl-Reimu-Cosplay-by-Lacey-9

BunnyGirl-Reimu-Cosplay-by-Lacey-10



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:17 25/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Huh, this cosplayer seems to be all but crying in most of the pics. Just look at the first picture. It's like she just learned her mother died, but still someone forced her to don the cosplay outfit.

    Avatar of Dari
    Comment by Dari
    17:26 25/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, thats my impression too..

