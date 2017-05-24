New Non Non Biyori Anime Announced
- Date: May 24, 2017 17:35 JST
Non Non Biyori‘s official twitter account revealed that a new anime project is in the works, giving those in need of more moe slice-of-life action set in the countryside something new to look forward to.
The announcement was also made by way of the manga’s 11th tankobon volume with its wraparound:
Unfortunately nothing else was revealed about the new series, such as if it will be a continuation or when it will debut, though many are naturally expecting more of the same.
