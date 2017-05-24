Kizuna Ai Ero-MMD Flails About
- Date: May 24, 2017 01:40 JST
Beloved 2D YouTuber Kizuna Ai has boosted her popularity with the ero-side of MikuMikuDance once more, with this latest contribution perhaps serving as the girl’s strangest yet as she is hooked up to some odd device to sate the “eccentric” lusts of viewers.
It's like people these days love the obnoxious "Self aware" Moe types that knows no chill, I.E annoying af.
seriously baffles me on how she's so popular.
honestly so do i but it just means were getting to old