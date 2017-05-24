Killer Kanna Cosplay Inhumanly Cute
May 24, 2017
Pure and innocent dragon girl Kanna of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon has unsurprisingly received yet another awe-inspiring cosplay, with the sweet little dragon seemingly acquiring a level of popularity similar to Rem – the abundance of cosplays may also be the key for achieving the series a new season as well…
Omg, she's scary as shit. Cute my ass!
P的太过了，眼睛和脸都不想正常人了
She literally looks like a Japanese doll, even afraid she has life.
Looks like it came out of Rozen Maiden.
Pic 1 and pic 32:
D'AWW!!!