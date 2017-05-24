Humiliating Slave Show Spectacle Royally Twisted

A twisted tale of debauchery featuring a timid princess and her female knight has emerged in the form of Pinpoint/Kingpin’s “Humiliating Slave Show Spectacle“, a rather common occurrence for royalty in eroge but one that enthusiasts no doubt love.

Humiliating Slave Show Spectacle revolves around the princess Elize and her guardian Anna and their descent into madness, with each of them slowly becoming more grotesquely perverted whilst triggering a series of events that may lead to the kingdom’s destruction.

The fully-voiced Humiliating Slave Show Spectacle can potentially satiate otaku’s lusts for the depraved now.