Frame Arms Girl “Removed Its CG OP”

Watchers of tiny fighter anime Frame Arms Girl have discovered that the series has ditched its original 3D CG opening, instead using traditional 2D animation to appease the hordes of complaining otaku – and with the actual episode bound to be neglected as a result due to all the commotion.

The original OP can be seen on the left (or top) whilst the new 2D OP can be seen on the right (or bottom):

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-OP-Comparison-1

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-OP-Comparison-2

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-OP-Comparison-3

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-OP-Comparison-4

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-OP-Comparison-Gif-1

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-OP-Comparison-Gif-2

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-OP-Comparison-Gif-3

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-OP-Comparison-Gif-4

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-OP-Comparison-Gif-5

The episode:

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-1

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-2

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-3

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-4

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-5

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-6

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-7

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-8

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-9

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-10

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-11

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-12

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-13

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-14

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-15

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-16

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-17

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-18

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-19

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-20

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-21

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-22

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-23

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-24

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-25

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-26

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-27

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-28

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-29

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-30

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-31

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-32

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-33

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-34

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-35

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-36

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-37

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-38

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-39

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-40

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-41

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-42

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-43

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-44

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-45

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-46

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-47

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-48

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-49

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-50

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-51

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-52

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-53

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-54

Omake:

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-Omake-1

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-Omake-2

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-Omake-3

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-Omake-4

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-Omake-5

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-Omake-6

FrameArmsGirl-Episode8-Omake-7



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:54 24/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    for me I love the new op bcoz it better than the original one ex: Baselard scene in the op I love the details on how her hair got blown by the wind n you can see the new op is much more better than the CG one

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:14 24/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    No CG is actually an improvement, personally I hate CG in anime, I regretfully didn't watch some really good anime because of CG.

    I Tolerated it in Frame Arms but without it it's a lot better.

