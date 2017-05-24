Frame Arms Girl “Removed Its CG OP”

Watchers of tiny fighter anime Frame Arms Girl have discovered that the series has ditched its original 3D CG opening, instead using traditional 2D animation to appease the hordes of complaining otaku – and with the actual episode bound to be neglected as a result due to all the commotion.

The original OP can be seen on the left (or top) whilst the new 2D OP can be seen on the right (or bottom):

The episode:

Omake: