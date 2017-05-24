Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood Changes Previewed
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: May 24, 2017 19:37 JST
- Tags: Final Fantasy XIV, MMORPG, PC Gaming, PS3, PS4, Square Enix, Trailer
The upcoming “Stormblood” expansion for Final Fantasy XIV has gotten a new trailer showing off all the changes that have been made to the MMORPG’s various classes and battle system, triggering the usual inflamed response by disgruntled players (and MMORPG gamers in general) who claim the developers have no idea what they’re doing.
The new informative trailer:
Final Fantasy XIV is available for PC, PS3 and PS4, the new Stormblood expansion will launch on June 20th.
> triggering the usual inflamed response by disgruntled players (and MMORPG gamers in general) who claim the developers have no idea what they’re doing.
Yeah, my constant 10% damage bonus from cleric stance is gone :( At least the removed the accuracy so I don't need to put all of my customizable points to it.
And tanks everywhere are beyond fucking happy because too many times a healer would be throwing out 3 digit Cure 2s in end game dungeons and never turn it the fuck off.