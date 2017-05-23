RSSChannel

Top 10 Most Heart-Pounding Superhero Anime

Anime that focuses on the idea of super-powered human beings using extraordinary abilities for good (or occasionally ill) have become the main topic of debate for this new ranking, with a series about one initially uncooperative duo managing to earn the title of “most heart-pounding”.

The ranking:


1. Tiger & Bunny

2. Boku no Hero Academia

3. One Punch Man

4. s-CRY-ed

5. World Trigger

6 (tie). Cyborg 009

6 (tie). Binan Koukou Chikyuu Bouei-bu Love!

8 (tie). Tekkaman Blade

8 (tie). Gatchaman

8 (tie). Yatterman

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:10 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I miss Sunred. A lot.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:21 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sunred was indeed a lot of fun.

