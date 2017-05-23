Splash! Magikarp “All About Raising Magikarps”

Nintendo’s grasp on the smartphone market has tightened further with the release of “Splash! Magikarp”, a Pokemon game where players raise a useless Magikarp, certain to appease the numerous individuals who are extreme fans of the worthless critter (whose popularity has even snared him a special song).

The game revolves around teaching a fledgling Magikarp to splash as high as possible (as opposed to teaching it something worthwhile), requiring players to dutifully train and feed the helpless fish – screenshots of the game:

Splash! Magikarp is available in Japan now on iOS and Android.