Splash! Magikarp “All About Raising Magikarps”

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-4

Nintendo’s grasp on the smartphone market has tightened further with the release of “Splash! Magikarp”, a Pokemon game where players raise a useless Magikarp, certain to appease the numerous individuals who are extreme fans of the worthless critter (whose popularity has even snared him a special song).

The game revolves around teaching a fledgling Magikarp to splash as high as possible (as opposed to teaching it something worthwhile), requiring players to dutifully train and feed the helpless fish – screenshots of the game:

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-1

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-3

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-2

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-4

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-5

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-6

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-7

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-8

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-9

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-10

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-11

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-12

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-13

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-14

SplashMagikarp-Smartphone-Game-15

Splash! Magikarp is available in Japan now on iOS and Android.



    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:29 23/05/2017

    Take my money! Take it, TAKE IT!

    Reply to Anonymous


