Splash! Magikarp “All About Raising Magikarps”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: May 23, 2017 20:01 JST
- Tags: Announcements, Food, Image Gallery, Keitai, Nintendo, Pokemon
Nintendo’s grasp on the smartphone market has tightened further with the release of “Splash! Magikarp”, a Pokemon game where players raise a useless Magikarp, certain to appease the numerous individuals who are extreme fans of the worthless critter (whose popularity has even snared him a special song).
The game revolves around teaching a fledgling Magikarp to splash as high as possible (as opposed to teaching it something worthwhile), requiring players to dutifully train and feed the helpless fish – screenshots of the game:
Splash! Magikarp is available in Japan now on iOS and Android.
Take my money! Take it, TAKE IT!