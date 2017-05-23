Poison Cosplay by Tasha Infectiously Tantalizing
Free-to-play anime MMO Soul Worker has managed to acquire the attention of Korean cosplayer Tasha as she has slipped into the outfit of the scantily clad Poison to show her support for the game, getting her name and several other things out in the process.
The delightfully exhilarating cosplay:
those massive hips and no ass shot? Completely shit.
If only her navel wasn't pierced.
Hottest Korean girl around.
I see there's two meat buns n that's all I can see....
Overdressed
wife material
But are you husband material?
Those hips