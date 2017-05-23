RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Looking Glass


Poison Cosplay by Tasha Infectiously Tantalizing

Poison-Cosplay-by-Tasha-3

Free-to-play anime MMO Soul Worker has managed to acquire the attention of Korean cosplayer Tasha as she has slipped into the outfit of the scantily clad Poison to show her support for the game, getting her name and several other things out in the process.

The delightfully exhilarating cosplay:

Poison-Cosplay-by-Tasha-1

Poison-Cosplay-by-Tasha-2

Poison-Cosplay-by-Tasha-3

Poison-Cosplay-by-Tasha-4

Poison-Cosplay-by-Tasha-5

Poison-Cosplay-by-Tasha-6

Poison-Cosplay-by-Tasha-7

Poison-Cosplay-by-Tasha-8

Poison-Cosplay-by-Tasha-9



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments