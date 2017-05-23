Kawai Rie Ero-Figure Spreads it Wide
- Date: May 23, 2017 19:37 JST
Lovers: Koi ni Ochitara has become the next erotic visual novel to receive an ero-figure for one of its naughty female characters, with the lewd Kawai Rie showing no fear in spreading her legs and revealing everything she has to offer to perverted otaku – Kawai Rie can be marveled at in October.
Wow... I remembered downloading a mega large GIF (13MB) back in 2003-2005 on her.
Nostalgic to see her again.
Nostalgic indeed. I've still got the hentai video of her.