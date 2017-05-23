RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Looking Glass


Ayumi Hamasaki Losing Hearing in Right Ear

AyumiHamasaki-Photo-News

Tragedy has struck singer Ayumi Hamasaki as it has been revealed that she is slowly losing hearing in her right ear, eventually yo leave her completely deaf – bound to destroy the poor woman’s further career and naturally upsetting her hordes of fans as well.

During a recent checkup, the 38-year-old Ayumi Hamasaki found out that she was slowly becoming deaf in her right ear due to it overcompensating for her left ear (in which she had completely lost hearing in 2008), unsurprisingly upsetting the woman greatly as her entire life revolves around her singing career.

An infection in her left ear (contracted during a tour in 2000) had doctors advising Ayumi to steer clear of loud noises as her ear recovers, however, her dedication to her craft saw her back in action after refusing to postpone any of her tour dates – eventually leading to her becoming deaf in her left ear in 2008.

Despite the dreadful news, Ayumi has decided to continue performing as she has stated that “the stage is where I belong”, a courageous/foolhardy decision no doubt earning accolades from fans.

Otaku may best know Ayumi Hamasaki for her works present in Inuyasha, Onimusha and Tales of Xillia:



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    9 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:19 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    If everything written here is correct, doctors told her to stay away from loud places to let the ear recover. It was her own fault for ignoring their advice. Nothing to feel bad about.

    If you think otherwise, you simply lack common sense.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:20 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Stop working! is not even a decision for most people . I used to work in a construction company when there was a boom in the real estate economic sector. My boss suffered 2 two heart attacks in this period due to stress, while he was in his 40s. He couldn't stop, that would have meant a major loss for the investors, he could only "relax his load" somewhat
    Recently I went to his retirement celebration (I work in other company now) and it wasn't an actual retirement. Doctors deemed him unable to continue working after 17 angina pectoris attacks and 3 more heart attacks.
    The guy is tough as nails to have survived that, but work almost killed him notheless without having much choice on the matter. Other than a 360º change in all his life, I mean.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of No Name
    Comment by No Name
    01:25 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    If something like hearing loss could make her quit singing, then she wasn't much a performer in the first place. But that's not the kind of person she is.

    Reply to No Name
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:43 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    A shame really, she is why I got into listening to anime music in the first place.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:10 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "bound to destroy the poor woman’s further career" :D
    Omg, poor sankaku. she is already a Legend. she have managed to pull any feats one could wish for on Japanese pop scene. Losing hearing sucks, of course. But some copy-pasting blogger like you, are 10 light years aside from having right to call a that woman "poor" :/

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:09 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Feel bad for her.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of cutemi2
    Comment by cutemi2
    00:40 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    A Silent Voice version 2

    Reply to cutemi2
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:00 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Holy shit...That fucking sucks....Practically every anime I grew up watching had Endings sung by her.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:05 23/05/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh that poor woman. :(

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Nokome Gender Swap Anime
    Fatality in Knife Fight Between 70-Year-Olds Over Cat
    Eva Unit 01 Watch
    Top 10 Most Traumatizing Video Game Monsters
    MikuMiku Mass Cosplay
    Goddess of Twitter: E-JD – “Absolutely Massive!”
    Outstanding Rin Tohsaka Cosplay
    Naughty Schell Cosplay by NonSummerJack


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments