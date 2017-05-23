Ayumi Hamasaki Losing Hearing in Right Ear
Tragedy has struck singer Ayumi Hamasaki as it has been revealed that she is slowly losing hearing in her right ear, eventually yo leave her completely deaf – bound to destroy the poor woman’s further career and naturally upsetting her hordes of fans as well.
During a recent checkup, the 38-year-old Ayumi Hamasaki found out that she was slowly becoming deaf in her right ear due to it overcompensating for her left ear (in which she had completely lost hearing in 2008), unsurprisingly upsetting the woman greatly as her entire life revolves around her singing career.
An infection in her left ear (contracted during a tour in 2000) had doctors advising Ayumi to steer clear of loud noises as her ear recovers, however, her dedication to her craft saw her back in action after refusing to postpone any of her tour dates – eventually leading to her becoming deaf in her left ear in 2008.
Despite the dreadful news, Ayumi has decided to continue performing as she has stated that “the stage is where I belong”, a courageous/foolhardy decision no doubt earning accolades from fans.
Otaku may best know Ayumi Hamasaki for her works present in Inuyasha, Onimusha and Tales of Xillia:
If everything written here is correct, doctors told her to stay away from loud places to let the ear recover. It was her own fault for ignoring their advice. Nothing to feel bad about.
If you think otherwise, you simply lack common sense.
"Stop working! is not even a decision for most people . I used to work in a construction company when there was a boom in the real estate economic sector. My boss suffered 2 two heart attacks in this period due to stress, while he was in his 40s. He couldn't stop, that would have meant a major loss for the investors, he could only "relax his load" somewhat
Recently I went to his retirement celebration (I work in other company now) and it wasn't an actual retirement. Doctors deemed him unable to continue working after 17 angina pectoris attacks and 3 more heart attacks.
The guy is tough as nails to have survived that, but work almost killed him notheless without having much choice on the matter. Other than a 360º change in all his life, I mean.
If something like hearing loss could make her quit singing, then she wasn't much a performer in the first place. But that's not the kind of person she is.
A shame really, she is why I got into listening to anime music in the first place.
"bound to destroy the poor woman’s further career" :D
Omg, poor sankaku. she is already a Legend. she have managed to pull any feats one could wish for on Japanese pop scene. Losing hearing sucks, of course. But some copy-pasting blogger like you, are 10 light years aside from having right to call a that woman "poor" :/
Feel bad for her.
A Silent Voice version 2
Holy shit...That fucking sucks....Practically every anime I grew up watching had Endings sung by her.
Oh that poor woman. :(